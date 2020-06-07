PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating shots fired into its parking garage on Middle Street late Sunday. Police say several shots were fired into the garage around 10:30 Sunday evening. One police officer was inside the garage at the time of the shooting but no one was injured. Police are reviewing surveillance video and have collected evidence from the scene. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Department.
Police investigate shooting at police garage
Portland Police say shots were fired into the garage late Sunday night