UPDATE: Operations return to normal at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Just past 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Portland Jetport says it is returning to normal operations.

The Portland International Jetport terminal building was evacuated Sunday afternoon following the discovery of a 'suspect bag.'

The Portland Jetport shared the following on Twitter just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday:

"Due to a suspect bag @PolicePortland and @TSA have evacuated the terminal building. The driveway into the Jetport is closed. We expect at least 90 minutes until the building is released for operations."

30 minutes later, the airport tweeted the following:

"Due to the suspect bag and evacuation all inbound flights are on standby awaiting further instructions. Additionally roads to the Jetport are closed."

All arriving and departing flights out of the Portland Jetport have halted as the suspicious bag is investigated. Officials are asking the public not to come to the airport at the time.

An update is expected at 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ADVISORY:

