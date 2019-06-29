PORTLAND, Maine — After rigorous training and eight weeks of drilling, nine recruits for the Portland Fire Department graduated Saturday morning at Merrill Rehearsal Hall as the city's newest firefighters.

Austin Cantara of Biddeford, Adam Capponi of Gorham, Bartley Foley of Portland, Andrew Halchak of Tarrytown, N.Y., Molly Hillman of Fairfield, Jonathan Hamilton-Jones of Saco, Nathaniel Keller of Bath, Nathan Kinney of South Portland, and Randy Nadeau of Rochester, N.H., will become active and full-time personnel at 8:00 a.m. on July 4, according to the city's spokeswoman Jessica Grondin.

"We feel very confident that we've trained them to the point that they are ready to go work on the trucks, but they'll continue to learn and experience stuff with the firefighters their whole career," said Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau. "We're looking for 25-year investments and this is a career. People are your biggest investment... we want to make sure we have the right people for the career."

It is traditional to be pinned during the ceremony, which each recruit can designate a loved one to place the badge on their uniform.

They will be assigned to EMS Field Training over the next six months, according to PFD.