PORTLAND, Maine — Plastic straws may soon be a thing of the past in Portland restaurants.

A proposed ordinance will go before the city council Monday.

RELATED: Straw or no straw? Maine businesses sucked into the latest 'green' movement

If approved, restaurants and stores would only be able to give out plastic straws, stirrers or splash sticks if a customer specifically asks for one starting in April.

All of those products would then be banned entirely by January 2021.

Restaurants would be forced to purchase non-plastics alternatives like paper or bamboo for customers.

RELATED: Whole Foods eliminating plastic straws

Plastic straws would be allowed for people with disabilities.

City leaders behind the ordinance say the goal is to cut down on pollution and waste from non-recyclable materials.

The ordinance is scheduled to be voted on October 21.