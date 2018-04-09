PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — In November, people in Maine will vote on Question 1, a referendum that would guarantee home health care and assistance to elderly and disabled Mainers.

The proposal would be funded with a tax on higher-wage earners in Maine.

Maine People's Alliance (MPA), the group spearheading the new initiative, launched its campaign Tuesday in Portland.

Mainers for Home Care Coalition is a made up of a group of 40 organizations and tens of thousands of Mainers who are backing Question 1.

Seniors, family caregivers and home health workers, gathered to show their support for the universal home care referendum.

The initiative would guarantee that seniors and Mainers with disabilities have access to the assistance they need to stay in their homes.

Supporters of the campaign say families all across Maine are faced with the costs and stress of helping loved ones stay at home.

If passed, the measure would also help boost the pay for health care workers, many who make minimum wage.

"It guarantees no seniors are forced from their home if they don't have to be," said Ben Chin, spokesperson for Yes on 1 and MPA political engagement director. "We want to make sure home care work is a career that is respected and valued and paid a living wage. It's also a campaign to make sure the wealthiest few in the state pay a bit more towards their fair share".

The proposal would be funded by a new 3.8 percent tax on income above $128,000. But that's causing some confusion.

Supporters of the campaign say it's individuals who make more than $128,000. Opponents of Question 1 say that that figure also applies to families.

Newell Augur is a representative for Home Care And Hospice Alliance of Maine and the spokesperson of No on Question 1. He says more than 60,000 Maine families would be affected by the tax increase.

"This $310 million income tax on middle-income families. A cop, a teacher and they're going to be paying a tremendous amount of money every year."

The Maine Revenue Service has reviewed the referendum document and says it will impact Maine families. And the referendum question specifically refers to taxing individuals and families. Augur says Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has said and adjusted the question to reflect it, in fact, hits Maine families and these folks are still denying that fact."

Chin with Yes on 1 says "I'm not surprised political appointees are trying to play games with this."

Augur says Home Care and Hospice Alliance has been working for the past five years to increase reimbursement rates for Maine's home care workers. While he says they are well aware home care workers need better pay, he's confident Question 1 is not the answer.

