MAINE, USA — A week after a big loss on Super Tuesday, the Yes on 1 campaign is still pushing for changes.

By a three-to-one margin, voters upheld the law which requires that all children kindergarten through college be vaccinated in order to attend school.

A legislative committee heard testimony Monday on a proposal to exempt students attending online charter schools from complying with the vaccine law.

LD 2046 attempts to exempt students attending online schools from complying with the new vaccine mandate law but does nothing to address the problems with medical exemptions or access to education for students who will be removed under this law.

The online school exemption proposal was aired before the education committee on Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Mainers vote 'no' on Question 1

RELATED: 'Donate blood please': One boy's message to help kids like him