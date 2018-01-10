PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Many Mainers are following the Brett Kavanaugh controversy closely.

As the FBI investigates Kavanaugh and the sexual assault claims against him this week, people for and against his confirmation to the US Supreme Court are making sure their voices are heard. No matter their politics.

More than a dozen protesters gathered Monday outside Sen. Susan Collins' office in Portland.

They held banners and talked about how outraged and in tears they were watching last weeks testimony on Capital Hill.

Caroline Pryor drove to Portland from Mt. Desert Island. She said she was "in tears" Friday and said she felt like she needed to channel her energy into something productive.

"I'm really concerned Susan Collins isn't listening to a majority of her constituents that do not want to see this man, who has the wrong temperament, be a judge," Pryor said.

The protestors headed to Collins' office to talk to her staff. They said they were doing what they could to urge Collins, a critical vote to Kavanaugh's confirmation, to vote "no."

Meanwhile, there are many people, perhaps less visual, who support Kavanaugh. Ray Richardson, a conservative radio talk show host for WLOB, is one of them.

"I believe something happened to Dr. Ford," Richardson said. "I'm convinced of that. I'm not convinced it was Brett Kavanaugh."

The phone lines at the studio have been lighting up, and last Friday alone Richardson received 1,300 text messages about the controversy.

"I'm still confused," one man from Brownfield said. "You lead a good life. You work hard and an accusation from 30 years ago, that no one knows about, makes you a monster."

"I believe her. I believe him. They cannot both be right," a woman from Westbrook said. "I hope the FBI can settle this. What a mess."

Richardson said many listeners who support Kavanaugh believe he is a good man whose life is being turned upside down for political gain. "People are fired up and, again, I think it goes back to nobody is really interested in truth as they are in winning," Richardson said.

Those opposed to Kavanaugh, also fired up, say they'll continue to fight while they can.

