Women's March Maine 2019

PORTLAND, Maine — The 2019 Women's March Maine brought thousands of people together in solidarity to advocate for women all over the state.

Marchers in Maine marched in Portland, Bethel, Eastport, Machias, and Brunswick.

In Portland there were hundreds lining Congress, High, and Pearl streets.

Spokesperson for the Women's March Maine Sarah Gaba says, "We've been organizing locally to advocate for the policies that matter to us, and impact women's lives, and we're flooding the streets in solidarity with our sisters in DC to remind the country that Maine resists".