Women's March ATX: Lawmakers, activists rally for abortion rights at Texas State Capitol

The group gathered at the Texas State Capitol at 9 a.m. Saturday. The march was one of more than 600 taking place across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of Texans gathered at the State Capitol for a march in support of abortion rights on Saturday.

The aim of the Austin Women’s March was “to demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in this country,” according to a press release. It began at 9 a.m. and ended early afternoon.

Multiple local leaders, including Travis County Judge Andy Brown, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX 35) and Texas State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, took to the stage on Saturday encouraging those at the march to head to the polls in the next election.

Councilmember Paige Ellis, along with multiple other councilmembers, spoke in support of the cause on Saturday. They said their support for abortion rights was why they passed a resolution this week, allowing the City of Austin to support legal efforts to block the Texas abortion law.

The event's press release said abortion justice is “front and center” in Texas because of the state’s new abortion law.

The law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Usually, this is around six weeks into a pregnancy before many women know they’re even pregnant. It's the most restrictive ban on abortions in the U.S.

Lawyer Elizabeth Austin, who spoke at the rally, told the crowd she violated the law, saying if someone asks for help she is going to help. She told counter-protesters outside the rally to sue her.

Multiple students from Dripping Springs High School spoke at the rally and urged people to vote on behalf of kids and teens not old enough to vote yet.

More than 600 different marches were set to take place across the U.S. on Saturday. The national event is centered around the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear on Dec. 1. The case stems from a Mississippi law that bans abortion for those pregnant 15 weeks or longer.

The U.S. Supreme Court begins its new term on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Women’s March asked all attendees to wear a mask and physically distance during the event. Attendees could RSVP to the march online.

