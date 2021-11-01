'Without accountability, there cannot be unity': Pingree, House Dems call for investigation of Republicans who voted to overtun election results

The House resolution introduced Monday calls for an ethics investigation of more than 140 members of Congress who voted to undermine election results.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree on Monday joined a House resolution condemning more than 140 members of Congress who voted to challenge the results of the 2020 General Election.

In the wake of last week’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Pingree and countless other Democratic members of Congress, including some Republicans, have called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, either by invoking the 25th Amendment or impeaching him for a second time.

Pingree has co-sponsored two House resolutions to impeach Trump for seditious acts.

The most recent resolution Pingree joined was introduced Monday by Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and has been co-sponsored by 47 House Democrats. In addition to formally condemning members of Congress’ actions, it also directs the House Ethics Committee to investigate and report on whether any of the members violated their oath of office, and if so, whether they should face sanctions or removal from their positions.

“After witnessing violent insurrectionists overtake the Capitol and put their colleagues' lives at danger, more than 140 members of the House and Senate voted to uphold Donald Trump’s lies about the election and undermine our democracy. Instead of choosing to move forward with unity after this attempted coup, 140 of my Republican colleagues instead chose division,” Pingree said in a statement.

I just introduced H.Res. 25, which would initiate investigations for removal of the members who attempted to overturn the results of the election and incited a white supremacist attempted coup.



Grateful for the 47 of my colleagues who have co-sponsored this legislation. pic.twitter.com/yuxjHDZfW6 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 11, 2021

"This is sedition," Bush said in a statement Monday. "We must hold these Republicans accountable for their role in this insurrection at our nation's Capitol as part of a racist attempt to overturn the election results. There must be consequences, and I am proud to be leading 47 of my colleagues in introducing this legislation, which would initiate the appropriate investigations for removal."

“The United States Constitution explicitly states that ‘no Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress’ if they have ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion’ against their government," Pingree said. "We must investigate whether their actions violated the oath of office they took a mere 72 hours prior.”

The resolution specifically calls out Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley for leading the “politically motivated and last-ditch effort to overthrow the election.”

After Congress reconvened to certify the results of the election Wednesday night after the four-hour violent disruption, 121 House Republicans still objected to the vote; and all but six Republican senators withdrew their objections—sparking the nickname “The Seditious Six.”

Many have called for their resignations, though Cruz rejects the notion that he is to blame for any part of what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Pingree says, “Without accountability, there cannot be unity.”