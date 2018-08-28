(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Governor Lepage is home from the hospital and on the mend after being hospitalized over the weekend, but little is known about what actually happened -- prompting us to wonder how the gubernatorial candidates would handle this situation if they were elected.

Though they're all competing for the same spot they agree transparency is key when it comes to the Governor and a medical emergency.

"Every time the governor goes to the dentist, I don't need to know that," Democratic candidate Janet Mills said. "If it were some reason that I couldn't fully perform as Governor then that would be something the people are entitled to know, but routine check-ups no."

"The Maine people want to know, you know the shape and the state of the Governor is in health wise and they should know," Republican candidate Shawn Moody said. "When it comes right down to releasing medical records I want to be clear, I think there is privacy around that for everyone in the state and the Governor shouldn't be any different."

In fact, Maine law does not require the Governor or any elected official to share more than they want to about their medical history. The closest statute states the media and the public can call a hospital to check on a patient -- but the only thing that would be released is their status if they signed off on the proper release.

"I would provide more info, for the purpose of putting people's minds at ease." Independent candidate Terry Hayes said. "I would provide more information about the nature of the challenge or discomfort as a means of reassuring folks I'm going to be fine.

"The governor deserves some privacy. Making his medical records public crosses the line to me," Independent candidate Alan Caron said. "If the governor is incapacitated and unable to perform his duties, there are provisions in the Maine Constitution that spell out what can be done."

