(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Despite being asked to resign after allegations of sexual misconduct with students surfaced, Representative Dillon Bates remains intact to the statehouse.

Related: House speaker reprimands Westbrook Rep. Dillon Bates

"Bates has made it clear he has every intention of finishing his term" a spokesperson for House Speaker Sara Gideon said.

Bates attorney issued a statement shortly after the allegations came to light, saying they were "baseless" and that there was not a "shred of evidence" against his client.

Related: Maine Lawmaker Denies Inappropriate Relationships With Students

Gideon told NEWS CENTER Maine she became aware of the alleged misconduct several months ago, but an investigation turned up nothing. She says she told Bates he would be asked to resign if evidence appeared in the future.

There was another option though, Maine's Ethics Committee could have been asked to get involved and an independent investigation into the allegations could have been performed.

The committee issues advisory opinions and conducts investigations regarding legislative ethics.

If there is ever concern about a specific lawmaker, legislators have the power to issue a complaint and ask for a hearing. The House would then vote on whether to send the issue to the committee. If the vote is yes, the committee would investigate and come back with recommendations for the lawmakers future.

Republican State Representative Ken Fredette is on the committee. He says a hearing request was was never and still has not been made.

"This is about the credibility of the legislature in the government, what you don't want to do is have the perception that someone is above the law," Fredette said. "This is how you hold people accountable."

When asked why Gideon chose not to send the issue to the committee after she first learned of the allegations months ago, a spokesperson said the consensus was that it wasn’t a strong enough case to go to the committee.

Legislators are still in session, which means if Bates does not resign there is a chance a legislator could initiate a hearing.

We will continue to follow this story.

© NEWS CENTER Maine