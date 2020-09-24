'We have the power to decide what comes next': Jill Biden tells Mainers this election is too important to sit out

Joe Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden is in Maine Friday campaigning.

BANGOR, Maine — Dr. Jill Biden will be campaigning in Orono and Blue Hill on Friday, September 25, for events focused on labor and small businesses.

Dr. Biden is the wife of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dr. Biden is a lifelong educator who has a doctorate in education. She’s been on the campaign trail, traveling to battleground states across the country on a “Back to School” tour. During her trip on Friday, the focus will be on Maine small businesses, farmers, nurses, and yes—education.

First, she made a stop in Orono at Orono Brewing Co. for a "Build Back Better" discussion with Maine industry workers. The event got underway around 2:15 p.m.

Lisa Hanscom, owner of the wild blueberry farm Welch Farm in Roque Bluffs, introduced Dr. Biden. Hanscom focused on the effects of Trump's trade war with China has had on farmers and American agriculture.

"Its impacts cannot be understated," Hanscom said. "The export relationships forged in the last two decades have all but vanished due to the tariffs on American agriculture products."

@DrBiden just got here. She is hearing first from a local blueberry farmer. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/UklnTqX9M3 — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 25, 2020

“It did not have to be this way. Our work, our life, and our harvest did not have to end in a trade war," she continued. But Hanscom said she's hopeful because of the opportunity Americans have to elect Joe Biden.

HAPPENING NOW: Dr. Jill Biden is speaking to a crowd of supporters. “It’s not just about returning to a system that... Posted by Hannah Yechivi on Friday, September 25, 2020

"I am hopeful. I am hopeful because I know that as our industry struggles, we have the opportunity to elect a president in 39 days that will give us a fair shot at competing and securing the future of our industries for the next generation. I know with every fiber in my body that person is Joe Biden," she said.

Dr. Jill Biden is talking to a handful of people here in Orono. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and I know that is true here,“ says @DrBiden. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/m2KrPChOvT — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 25, 2020

Dr. Biden kept the focus on small businesses, which are "the backbone of our communities," she said as Joe always says. "I know that that's true right here," she said, nodding to the brewery and various small business owners in attendance.

Dr. Biden said she knows the pandemic has been hard on all ways of life, especially for small business owners, teachers, and families. "But it’s not just about returning to a system that left so many behind," she said. "It’s about building our nation back better than before."

She said Joe's plan for recovery will be equitable and will benefit all Americans. "It’s all about Jobs. Jobs, jobs, jobs. And health care."

She asked everyone to imagine waking up on November 4 after electing Biden—imagining the "steady leadership" Joe and Kamala would bring to issues like the climate crisis, affordable health care, keeping America's streets safe, and getting kids back to school safely.

"Leadership that makes your feel proud—and that’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," she said.

“Leadership that makes you feel proud — and that’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” says @DrBiden. “We have the power to decide what comes next, but I’m asking you to do more.” #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/A4xHQ4uWRy — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 25, 2020

Dr. Biden ended by sharing a message of hope and vigilance in the coming 39 days before the election, and saying this election is "too important" to sit out.

"We have the power to decide what comes next, and I'm asking you to do more. This is it. There are no do-overs. This is it," she said.

"A president and a vice president-elect, that your kids can look up to, leadership that can make you feel proud, and that is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. So for the first time in a long time, you take a deep breath and you feel hope," Dr. Biden said.

"It's just a great message of hope and bringing the country back together as far as people unifying and getting over some hard times that we've all endured," owner of Orono Brewing Company Abe Furth said.

Watch her full remarks here:

From Orono, Dr. Biden headed to Blue Hill, where she met with Maine lobstermen and women and tour a lobster boat to celebrate National Lobster Day.

Last week, she traveled with Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff to New Hampshire, where the focus was on health care and veterans.

President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. campaigned in Maine this week as well. He hosted a "Make America Great Again" rally in Holden on Wednesday.

Maine is a unique state when it comes to elections. It's pretty evenly split red and blue; it's one of two states that splits electoral votes, rather than the "winner take all" process; and it has early voting. All of these factors make Maine an enticing battleground state for presidential candidates.

