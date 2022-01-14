"We can prevent this:" Daughters of murdered couple from Turner testify in support of proposed law

Maine Senator Jeff Timberlake is sponsoring a bill to try to bolster mental health training for police officers in response to the February 2021 murder.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The daughters of Troy and Dulsie Varney testified before state lawmakers Thursday just less than a year after their parents were brutally murdered.

"That night runs through my mind each and every day," Audrey Varney told the state legislature's Judiciary Committee via Zoom.

The couple was stabbed to death inside their home in Turner last February by a man who was renting an apartment from them.

Patrick Maher is now facing murder charges for allegedly breaking into the home in the middle of the night and stabbing the Varneys, according to court documents. He has pleaded not guilty.

Shelby Varney said she was inside the house with her boyfriend.

"I was awoken from screams from my mother and a gun shot from my father," she said.

The two sisters were sharing their story in support of a bill put forward by Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner.

He says that night could have been prevented if stronger laws were in place for mental health services and police training.

"Troy and Dulsie Varney were pillars in our community," Timberlake said. "If he kills somebody tonight, it's on you. Those words still haunt me to today spoken by Troy Varney."

Those words are what the family says Varney told police after they responded to a disturbance at the couple's apartment building just hours before the killing.

Timberlake and the daughters said police who responded to the scene claimed Maher, who was acting erratic, was not an immediate danger.

They say he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

"I believe with more trailing for our officers and more awareness of signs and signals we can prevent these serious and life threatening situations," Audrey Varney said.

Timberlake's proposal, "An Act to Provide Assistance to Law Enforcement Officers to Allow Them to Protect the Residents of the State," is meant to be a starting point to help enhance behavioral health services and provide better training to police responding to people in crisis.

Timberlake said he hopes it allows lawmakers to build on a law passed in June 2021 that changes the standard for police to take a person into protective custody if they are likely to pose serious harm, regardless of if they are committing a crime.

"If police then were able to bring Patrick into custody the night before and he entered a cool down period he may have never entered my home," Shelby Varney said.