WATERVILLE, Maine — The mayor of Waterville, Nick Isgro, wants to keep the Columbus Day name despite Maine lawmakers deciding to replace the holiday with Indigenous Peoples' Day earlier this year.

Maine joined a growing number of states when Gov. Janet Mills signed bill LD 179 on April 26, giving the holiday a new name to honor Native Americans. Mills said adopting the bill was another step in healing the divisions of the past and said she hoped it would encourage better relations between the tribes and state government.

Isgro's Columbus Day Proclamation pays homage to Christopher Columbus who sailed to America on behalf of Spain in 1492, hailing him as a "pioneer" and praising his "courage." Isgro wants Waterville residents to honor Columbus as well on October 14.

Isgro is expected to read his proclamation at the Oct. 1 meeting of Waterville's City Council.

Maine Tribal Chiefs said changing the holiday's name was an important symbol, and added their hope that having Indigenous Peoples' Day will lead to more understanding of the history and culture of the four tribes in Maine and their role in the state's history.

Maine joins Vermont, New Mexico, Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon, Hawaii and South Dakota in passing similar laws, supplanting the holiday name that has been celebrated nationwide since 1937.

More than 130 cities and towns in the state have already made the name change including Starks, Orono, Bangor, Portland, Gouldsboro, Belfast and Brunswick.

Nick Isgro's Mayoral Proclamation:

The arrival of Christopher Columbus on the shores of the New World in 1492 marked the beginning of relations between the Americas and the rest of the world, and opened the doorway to knowledge and exploration known as the Age of Discovery.

After Columbus, millions of European immigrants brought their art, music, science, medicine, philosophy and religious principles to America, which contributions have helped shape the United States and include Greek democracy, Roman law, Christian ethics and the belief that all men are created equal; and

On Columbus Day, we honor the skilled navigator and man of faith who President Benjamin Harrison described as a "pioneer of progress and enlightenment," whose spirited voyage transformed the western hemisphere and inspired countless others to pursue their dreams and convictions in the face of seemingly insurmountable doubts and adversity; and

The accomplishment of Columbus through his courage and willingness to take unknown risks in exchange for discovery, knowledge, and greatness has trickled down through each generation of Americans, from the early pioneer settlers to the exploration of the vast universe beyond our atmosphere; and

Italian Americans constitute our nation's fifth largest ethnic group, whose contributions to American culture, business, and civic life have been of unquestionable value to our diverse shared history;

I, Nicholas Isgro, Mayor of Waterville, do hereby proclaim Monday, October 14th, 2019 as Columbus Day and urge all of Waterville's residents to celebrate this day with appropriate ceremonies and remembrances and to commemorate and honor all of those who have contributed to our diverse shared history.

Isgro was elected in Nov. 2014 and again in Nov. 2017 for his second three-year term.

Some residents of Waterville tried to get Isgro recalled after he made fun of a Parkland, Florida school shooting survivor on Twitter in April of 2018 but he survived the recall.

