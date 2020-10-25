WATCH LIVE: President Trump hold New Hampshire MAGA rally

Nine days before Election Day 2020, President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — President Donald Trump is expected to speak to supporters at a hangar at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H. at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Soon after, President Trump will then head to Bangor, Maine for a previously unscheduled stop, according to reports.

"The FAA has advised that on Sunday, beyond a planned rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, that President Trump may also visit Bangor, Maine -- part of the state's second congressional district, which awards its one electoral vote separately and went for Trump in 2016," Jonathan Lemire, an AP White House reporter and political correspondent with NBC News and MSNBC tweeted Saturday.

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), an aviation organization, has air traffic management specialists at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Air Traffic Control System Command Center to provide impact statements for VIP Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs), detailing the effects they have on business and general aviation, including what airports and airspace might be affected.

The crowd is growing at @flymanchester this morning, as people wait for President @realDonaldTrump to take the stage around 1 p.m. People we’ve spoken with so far say issues like the economy, equality, and law and order are important to them. #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/Gl7V16ljM2 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) October 25, 2020

The organization lists a presidential flight restriction at the Bangor International Airport for 3:30-7:59 p.m. Sunday.

This would be Trump's first campaign stop in Maine this election cycle, though he toured Puritan Medical Products in Guilford in June.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns have made multiple trips to Maine and N.H. this election. Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden recently made stops in Orono and Blue Hill for events focused on labor, small businesses, and the lobster industry.

On Saturday, Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff traveled to Aroostook County where he met with potato farmers in Blaine and hosted a rally in Fort Fairfield.