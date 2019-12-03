ORONO, Maine — Special election polls in District 124 opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Orono town offices.

Voters came out to choose a new House representative, as well as Town Council and School Board members.

The State House seat on the ballot was for District 124. The position opened up after Rep. Aaron Frey was chosen by Gov. Janet Mills to be State Attorney General.

By 12:30 p.m., 300 ballots had already been tallied. Only 900 Orono voters were eligible to cast a ballot for House seat 124. All 10,600 registered voters, however, were able to vote on everything else.

Democrat Joe Perry and Republican Thomas White are running and hope to fill the vacant seat.

Polls in Orono and Bangor are open until 8 p.m. NEWS CENTER Maine hopes to present the state representative results tonight at 11 p.m.