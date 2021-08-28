'If you wish to be heard, your vote needs to be counted,' said Indivisible Bangor co-leader Melissa Berky.

Voting rights was the rallying cry at an event in downtown Bangor Saturday West Market Square. That’s where supporters of three bills currently before the U.S. Senate gathered to push for support and register new voters.

The For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the Washington, D.C. Admission Act are all crucial to democracy according to rally organizers.

“Our next election could be the turning point that undermines our country by how we currently conduct and certify the votes in a fair manner. If you wish to be heard, your vote needs to be counted,” said Indivisible Bangor co-leader Melissa Berky.