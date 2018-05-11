(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Mainers will be heading to the polls in less than 24 hours to cast their votes for the 2018 midterm elections, some of you still had questions so we set out to get the answers.

For people who already cast their ballot, if you voted for any candidate that is no longer in the race, the Secretary of State's office says that vote will be considered blank.

We've had some last-minute candidate withdrawals as we head into the Nov. 6 election. Your vote for any candidate who has withdrawn will be counted as a blank. And be aware that Maine law only allows votes for DECLARED write-in candidates; other names will be counted as blanks. — MaineSOS (@MESecOfState) October 30, 2018

The office also addressed concerns people had about the security of voting in Maine in a video.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap explains that Maine voters are safe primarily due to paper ballots. Dunlap explains it leaves less room for error compared to other methods.

"We actually start and end with paper ballots," Dunlap said in the video. "Those are distributed to the towns they are secured there's a chain of custody so we know exactly what happens to every single ballot from the time it leaves the printing press to a secured sealed ballot box at the end of the night on election night."

