Where to vote in Maine on Election Day

A list of polling locations across the state of Maine where you can cast your ballot on Election Day.

MAINE, USA — There are more than 630 polling locations (or 'places') across Maine. With the ongoing pandemic, some towns and cities have changed voting locations to comply with safety guidelines.

All polling places in Maine close at 8 p.m. If you're voting via absentee ballot, your ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Election officials are encouraging voters to drop off their ballots in-person with your town clerk or via ballot dropbox, rather than mailing it at this point.

If you're not registered to vote, don't worry—in Maine, you can register to vote on Election Day at the polls, just bring a photo ID and proof of residence. Proof of where you live can come in the form of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address.

If you are already registered to vote in Maine, you do not need to show an ID to get a ballot.

Voting in-person on Tuesday, Nov. 3? Check your polling place location, as it may have changed recently due to pandemic considerations. The list is posted here: https://t.co/yJ9Jgnk6Qv Or use the Voter Info Lookup Service, https://t.co/L5CNNSAfVR — MaineSOS (@MESecOfState) October 30, 2020

Below is an alphabetical list of locations across major cities. You must vote at your designated polling location according to your residence on Election Day. If your city or town is not listed, use the search tool on the Secretary of State's website or go directly to your town's website to find your polling place.

AUBURN

Polls open at 7 a.m.

Auburn Senior Community Center - 48 Pettengill Park Road (Wards 1 & 2)

Auburn Hall Council Chambers - 60 Court Street (Wards 3 & 4)

Boys & Girls Club - 43 Second Street (Ward 5)

AUGUSTA

Polls open a 7 a.m.

Augusta Armory - 179 Western Avenue Augusta (Ward 1)

Augusta City Center - 16 Cony Street Augusta (Ward 2)

Augusta Civic Center - 76 Community Drive (Ward 3)

Cony High School - 60 Pierce Drive Augusta (Ward 4)

BANGOR

Polls open a 7 a.m.

Cross Insurance Center Concourse - 515 Main Street Bangor

BIDDEFORD

Polls open a 7 a.m.

Tiger Gym, Biddeford High School - 10-20 Maplewood Avenue

LEWISTON

Polls open a 7 a.m.

Lewiston Memorial Armory 65 Central Avenue (Wards 1 & 3)

Montello School 407 East Avenue (Ward 2)

Longley Elementary School 145 Birch Street (Wards 4, 5 & 7)

The Green Ladle (at High School) 156 East Street (Ward 6)

PORTLAND

Polls open a 7 a.m.

East End Elementary School - 195 North Street (1-1)

Merrill Auditorium Rehearsal Hall - 20 Myrtle Street (1-2)

Peaks Island Community Center 129 Island Avenue Peaks Island (1-3)

Reiche Elementary School - 166 Brackett Street (2-1)

Exposition Building - 239 Park Avenue (2-2)

Woodfords Club - 179 Woodford Street (3-1)

Italian Heritage Center - 40 Westland Avenue (3-2)

St. Pius Church - 492 Ocean Avenue (4-1)

First Baptist Church - 360 Canco Road (4-2)

Deering High School Gymnasium - 370 Stevens Avenue (5-1)

Grace Baptist Church - 476 Summit Street (5-2)

SACO

Polls open a 7 a.m.

Thornton Academy Gym - 438 Main Street

SANFORD

Polls open a 7 a.m.

Nasson Community Center Gym - 457 Main Street (Ward 1)

St. Ignatius Hall Gym - 25 Riverside Avenue (Ward 2)

Sanford High School & Technical Center/Door 41 Competition Gym - 100 Alumni Boulevard (Ward 3)

SOUTH PORTLAND

Polls open a 7 a.m.

South Portland Boys & Girls Club - 169 Broadway (District1)

American Legion Hall - 413 Broadway (District 2)

South Portland Community Center - 21 Nelson Road (District 3 & 4)

Redbank Community Center - Macarthur Circle West (District 5)

WESTBROOK

Polls open a 7 a.m.

Westbrook Community Center 426 Bridge Street

