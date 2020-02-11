Where to vote in Maine on Election Day

MAINE, USA — There are more than 630 polling locations (or 'places') across Maine. With the ongoing pandemic, some towns and cities have changed voting locations to comply with safety guidelines.
All polling places in Maine close at 8 p.m. If you're voting via absentee ballot, your ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Election officials are encouraging voters to drop off their ballots in-person with your town clerk or via ballot dropbox, rather than mailing it at this point.
If you're not registered to vote, don't worry—in Maine, you can register to vote on Election Day at the polls, just bring a photo ID and proof of residence. Proof of where you live can come in the form of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address.
If you are already registered to vote in Maine, you do not need to show an ID to get a ballot.
Below is an alphabetical list of locations across major cities. You must vote at your designated polling location according to your residence on Election Day. If your city or town is not listed, use the search tool on the Secretary of State's website or go directly to your town's website to find your polling place.
AUBURN
Polls open at 7 a.m.
- Auburn Senior Community Center - 48 Pettengill Park Road (Wards 1 & 2)
- Auburn Hall Council Chambers - 60 Court Street (Wards 3 & 4)
- Boys & Girls Club - 43 Second Street (Ward 5)
AUGUSTA
Polls open a 7 a.m.
- Augusta Armory - 179 Western Avenue Augusta (Ward 1)
- Augusta City Center - 16 Cony Street Augusta (Ward 2)
- Augusta Civic Center - 76 Community Drive (Ward 3)
- Cony High School - 60 Pierce Drive Augusta (Ward 4)
BANGOR
Polls open a 7 a.m.
- Cross Insurance Center Concourse - 515 Main Street Bangor
BIDDEFORD
Polls open a 7 a.m.
- Tiger Gym, Biddeford High School - 10-20 Maplewood Avenue
LEWISTON
Polls open a 7 a.m.
- Lewiston Memorial Armory 65 Central Avenue (Wards 1 & 3)
- Montello School 407 East Avenue (Ward 2)
- Longley Elementary School 145 Birch Street (Wards 4, 5 & 7)
- The Green Ladle (at High School) 156 East Street (Ward 6)
PORTLAND
Polls open a 7 a.m.
- East End Elementary School - 195 North Street (1-1)
- Merrill Auditorium Rehearsal Hall - 20 Myrtle Street (1-2)
- Peaks Island Community Center 129 Island Avenue Peaks Island (1-3)
- Reiche Elementary School - 166 Brackett Street (2-1)
- Exposition Building - 239 Park Avenue (2-2)
- Woodfords Club - 179 Woodford Street (3-1)
- Italian Heritage Center - 40 Westland Avenue (3-2)
- St. Pius Church - 492 Ocean Avenue (4-1)
- First Baptist Church - 360 Canco Road (4-2)
- Deering High School Gymnasium - 370 Stevens Avenue (5-1)
- Grace Baptist Church - 476 Summit Street (5-2)
SACO
Polls open a 7 a.m.
- Thornton Academy Gym - 438 Main Street
SANFORD
Polls open a 7 a.m.
- Nasson Community Center Gym - 457 Main Street (Ward 1)
- St. Ignatius Hall Gym - 25 Riverside Avenue (Ward 2)
- Sanford High School & Technical Center/Door 41 Competition Gym - 100 Alumni Boulevard (Ward 3)
SOUTH PORTLAND
Polls open a 7 a.m.
- South Portland Boys & Girls Club - 169 Broadway (District1)
- American Legion Hall - 413 Broadway (District 2)
- South Portland Community Center - 21 Nelson Road (District 3 & 4)
- Redbank Community Center - Macarthur Circle West (District 5)
WESTBROOK
Polls open a 7 a.m.
- Westbrook Community Center 426 Bridge Street
What to expect when casting your vote
- Maine uses paper ballots that voters mark by filling in an oval next to their choices. There are also instructions printed on each ballot. If you have a question, ask an election official.
- If you make a mistake, fold your ballot and give it to an election official. The election official will give you another ballot.
- Maine will use ranked-choice voting in the presidential and Senate races
- The state’s 50-person indoor gathering limit will be enforced at each polling location in Maine, to promote appropriate physical distancing. Voting booths will also remain six feet apart at polling places, and voter lines outside of polling places will be marked with signage to enforce physical distancing.