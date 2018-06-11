(NEWS CENTER Maine) — A month of endless campaign ads, robocalls and streets lined with political signs is about to end as Mainers head to the polls early this Election day.

Long lines started forming early Tuesday morning, November 6, at the Topsham Fairgrounds where voters waited in the rain to fulfill their civic duty.

This line at the Topsham Fairgrounds isn't for the Ferris Wheel. It's for the voting booth.#NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/ARUJpNeC2p — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) November 6, 2018

Governor LePage cast his ballot early in Augusta for the last time while serving in the Blaine House and possibly the last time in Maine based on his retirement plans to move to Florida and pursue a college teaching job there.

Governor LePage is encouraging all Mainers to get out and vote this election day.

Paul R. LePage

Gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills (D) cast her ballot early near her home in Farmington.

Gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody (R) urged voters early Tuesday to "put a successful job creator in the Blaine House."

Long lines were seen at polling places in Portland and Augusta.

Candidates and Mainers head to polls

Incumbent Senator Angus King (I) made sure to head out early to cast his vote in Brunswick.

Incumbent Senator Angus King (I) votes early Tuesday.

Candidate for U.S. Senate Zak Ringlestein (D) who is running against Sen. King (I) and Eric Brakey (R) also came out early to vote.

Leah and I starting the 7am shift in a 12-hour day of shaking hands!



Let’s take back this country we love by ranking #Zak1Angus2. pic.twitter.com/U4rdtQyXU9 — Zak Ringelstein (@RingelsteinME) November 6, 2018

Jared Golden (D) running against incumbent Bruce Poliquin (R) in Maine's Second Congressional District, along with Tiffany Bond (I) and Will Hoar (I). The Second District race has turned into possibly the tightest race in the state.

Golden took to Facebook to urge people to get out and vote from a polling place in Farmington where he went to school at UMF.

