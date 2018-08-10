NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to announce our Candidate Forum dates for the 2018 election cycle:

    U.S. Senate Candidate Forum - Monday, October 29, 2018, 7 - 8 PM

    • PARTICIPANTS: Angus King* (I), Eric Brakey (R), Zak Ringelstein (D)
    • LIVE on NEWS CENTER Maine CHs 2 & 6
    • LIVE on OTT providers: YouTube TV, Roku, DirectNOW, Fubo and Hulu LIVE.
    • STREAMING LIVE online newscentermaine.com and NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
    • STREAMING LIVE on social media: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
    • Social Media Hashtag - #MESenateDebate
    • RELATED | What you need to know about Maine's 2018 U.S. Senate race

    • DOWNLOAD THE NEWS CENTER Maine MOBILE APP | iOS | Android

    Maine Governor's Candidate Forum

    PARTICIPANTS: Shawn Moody (R), Janet Mills (D), Alan Caron (I), Teresea Hayes (I)

    Maine's 2nd Congressional District Candidate Forum

    Maine's 1st Congressional District Candidate Forum

    * denotes incumbent

    © NEWS CENTER Maine