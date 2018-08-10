NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to announce our Candidate Forum dates for the 2018 election cycle:

U.S. Senate Candidate Forum - Monday, October 29, 2018, 7 - 8 PM

PARTICIPANTS: Angus King* (I), Eric Brakey (R), Zak Ringelstein (D)

LIVE on NEWS CENTER Maine CHs 2 & 6

LIVE on OTT providers: YouTube TV, Roku, DirectNOW, Fubo and Hulu LIVE.

STREAMING LIVE online newscentermaine.com and NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

STREAMING LIVE on social media: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Social Media Hashtag - #MESenateDebate

Maine Governor's Candidate Forum

PARTICIPANTS: Shawn Moody (R), Janet Mills (D), Alan Caron (I), Teresea Hayes (I)

Maine's 2nd Congressional District Candidate Forum

Maine's 1st Congressional District Candidate Forum

* denotes incumbent

