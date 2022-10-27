LePage, Mills face off tonight on the Voice of the Voter forum. Here's how you can watch.

NEWS CENTER Maine is hosting the debate with Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage at 7 p.m. Here's how you can watch.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two candidates for the biggest office in Maine, that of governor, will be squaring off tonight here on NEWS CENTER Maine.

We are partnering with the Maine State Chamber of Commerce for our Voice of the Voter forum between Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage.

The event will be moderated by NEWS CENTER Maine's Pat Callahan, who will ask the candidates questions, including many sent to us from viewers like you.

There are many ways to watch. Here's how you can tune in:

WLBZ 2/WCSH 6 on television from 7-8 p.m.

Watch live on our website or app

Tune in live on NCM+ via Roku and Amazon

Can't sit down to watch at 7 p.m.? We have you covered. After the forum, we will have a video of the debate available on our website and on our YouTube page.