(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Senator Angus King is the incumbent in the 2018 U.S. Senate race in Maine. Senator King was sworn-in in January 2013 as the first Independent senator for the Pine Tree State. Before becoming a senator, King served two terms as the 72nd Governor of Maine.

"I sort of didn’t think this would ever happen," said King when asked about transitioning from the business world to the political arena. "I’ve always been interested in politics. Then I got married and had three sons, moved to Brunswick, started a law practice, and then all the sudden at the age of 50 there was an open seat for governor."

Fast forward to present day, King is seeking re-election in November. Being a sitting is both frustrating and exhilarating at the same time, according to the Independent. He says the exhilarating part is when you can get something done for Maine or the country, and the latter is partisan headbutting.

"Why am I doing it again? Because I’m right in the middle some pretty important stuff and I don’t want to walk away," said King. "Help on the opioid epidemic, protecting Medicare, working with veterans who aren’t getting all that they need, even though they’ve earned, it as far as I’m concerned. And working on the rural Maine economy."

Senator King citing 'glimmers of hope' in the forest products industry and paper industry. "I don’t feel like walking away," said King. Critics categorize King's voting record as siding with the Democrats. Despite an attempt to remain in the middle of the aisle, he tells NEWS CENTER Maine he made a choice to caucus with the Democrats to receive committee assignments.

"I chose the Democrats because they committed to respecting my independence," said King. "I do what I think is right. I voted against Judge Kavanaugh because I didn’t think he was the right guy for the job for a number of reasons. I think the president, for example, he’s moving in the right direction on trade. Although I think he’s doing it in a heavy-handed way that right now, at least for Maine, is causing more harm than good, but I agreed with the concept that we have to do more on trade."

The senator is hoping Mainers can read through the personal attacks of his opponents, Eric Brakey (R) and Zak Ringelstein (D), when the cast their ballots on November 6th. Maine's U.S. Senate debate between Senator Angus King (I), Eric Brakey (R) and Zak Ringelstein (D) will air live on News Center Maine on Monday, Oct. 29th at 7:00 p.m.

