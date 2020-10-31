Rides available for those who need it on Election Day

National ride-sharing companies and local buses are offering rides to voters on November 3.

MAINE, USA — Several companies and some Maine cities are stepping up to make sure getting to the polls won't be an obstacle for folks on Tuesday.

According to the ride-sharing company, Uber, four years ago at the time of the last Presidential Election, 14% of eligible voters said transportation was a voting hurdle.

This year, Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides so people can exercise their right to vote nationwide.

Here in Maine, people in the greater Bangor area, the Community Connector bus service will be free and will stop at every polling location.

All rides on the Greater Portland Metro Bus will also be free on Tuesday in an effort to encourage people to get out and vote.