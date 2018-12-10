PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody angrily denounced suggestions he mistreated an employee who brought a sexual discrimination complaint over her firing after she gave birth.

The Maine GOP on Friday called a New York Times report about a $20,000 settlement paid to the former employee a "smear" against Moody just weeks before Election Day.

The story recounts single mother Jill Hayward's ordeal after being fired from Moody's Collision Centers. Her 2006 complaint to the Maine Human Rights Commission said Moody went to her Biddeford apartment to fire her. The complaint was withdrawn after Moody's insurer settled.

Moody told the newspaper that terms of the settlement prevented him from discussing it. But he said he always treated employees, men and women, with respect.

"Let me just say this, and in the strongest way possible, I have always treated every co-worker employee with dignity and respect, always," Moody said. "It is just outrageous to even suggest my business does not have opportunities for women."

The 2006 complaint states that Moody told Hayward: "I know you gave me 210 percent of yourself, but you won't be able to do the job now that you have" a child. It also states that Moody asserted Hayward's "responsibilities have changed" due to motherhood.

The complaint states Moody hired a man to fill Hayward's position and that at the time only four or five of approximately 50 employees were women. The company said there are now 200 employees, about 25 of whom are women. Six of the women are in leadership positions.

Neither Moody nor Hayward immediately responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Moody and Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills are in a tight race for governor. Independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron also are running.

