MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR FULL MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE
NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to announce our Candidate Forum dates for the 2018 election cycle:
U.S. Senate Candidate Forum - Monday, October 29, 2018, 7 - 8 PM
- PARTICIPANTS: Angus King* (I), Eric Brakey (R), Zak Ringelstein (D)
- LIVE on NEWS CENTER Maine CHs 2 & 6
- LIVE on OTT providers: YouTube TV, Roku, DirectNOW, Fubo and Hulu LIVE.
- STREAMING LIVE online newscentermaine.com and NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
- STREAMING LIVE on social media: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
- Social Media Hashtag - #MESenateDebate
- RELATED | What you need to know about Maine's 2018 U.S. Senate race
-
Maine Governor's Candidate Forum
PARTICIPANTS: Shawn Moody (R), Janet Mills (D), Alan Caron (I), Teresea Hayes (I)
- Social Media Hashtag - #MEGovDebate
- Learn about the candidates, and where they stand on Maine issues
- CANDIDATE PROFILES | Shawn Moody | Janet Mills | Alan Caron | Teresea Hayes
- REPLAY | Maine Governor's Debate
Maine's 2nd Congressional District Candidate Forum
- PARTICIPANTS: Bruce Poliquin* (R), Jared Golden (D), Tiffany Bond (I) and Will Hoar (I)
- Social Media Hashtag - #ME02Debate
- RELATED | What you need to know about Maine's District 2 congressional candidates
- REPLAY | Maine's 2nd Congressional District Debate
Maine's 1st Congressional District Candidate Forum
- CANDIDATE PROFILES: Chellie Pingree* (D), Mark Holbrook (R), Marty Grohman (I)
- REPLAY | Maine's 1st Congressional District Candidate Forum
* denotes incumbent
© NEWS CENTER Maine