NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to announce our Candidate Forum dates for the 2018 election cycle:

Maine Gubernatorial Candidate Forum - Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 7 - 8 PM

Maine's 1st Congressional District Candidate Forum - Monday, October 22, 2018, 7 - 8 PM

PARTICIPANTS: Chellie Pingree* (D), Mark Holbrook (R), Marty Grohman (I)

LIVE on NEWS CENTER Maine CHs 2 & 6

LIVE on OTT providers: Roku, DirectNOW, Fubo and Hulu LIVE.

STREAMING LIVE online newscentermaine.com and mobile app.

STREAMING LIVE on social media: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Social Media Hashtag - #ME01Debate

U.S. Senate Candidate Forum - Monday, October 29, 2018, 7 - 8 PM

PARTICIPANTS: Angus King* (I), Eric Brakey (R), Zak Ringelstein (D)

Social Media Hashtag - #MESenateDebate

Maine's 2nd Congressional District Candidate Forum - Monday, October 8, 2018, 7 - 8PM

PARTICIPANTS: Bruce Poliquin* (R), Jared Golden (D), Tiffany Bond (I) and Will Hoar (I)

Social Media Hashtag - #ME02Debate

* denotes incumbent

