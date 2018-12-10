PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — There’s been an intense focus on Maine’s 2nd Congressional District battle between incumbent Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democrat Jared Golden thanks to millions of dollars in TV ads.

But there is another congressional race that may start to heat up, and one of the reasons is ranked-choice voting.

Ranked-choice (RCV) will be used this year for the first time in Maine’s three federal races — 1st and 2nd District contests and the election for U.S. Senate.

One sign this election is different is on television, where incumbent Democrat Rep. Chellie Pingree is running TV ads for the first time in four years. Rep. Pingree says she wants to make sure people know she’s running, and RCV is one reason.

"You know, I’ve had three-way races before," Pingree said, "but I’ve never had a three-way race with ranked-choice voting, And because that’s brand new to the state, basically, I’m not going to take anything for granted.”

Ranked-choice may be encouraging Pingree’s opponents, especially independent Marty Grohman. He says his campaign is attracting support from both Democrats and Republicans, and recently brought an endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Grohman says he believes RCV offers a chance for him to be a contender.

"I think any independent coming into a race today is still an underdog," Grohman said Wednesday…. With ranked-choice voting in this race, we have an immense opportunity and I’m on a path to get it done."

Republican Mark Holbrook, however, doesn’t agree. He dismisses Grohman’s assertion that lots of Republicans are shifting their support.

"He’s got the same 20 or so squishy Republicans who supported my opponent in the primary in 2016," Holbrook told NEWS CENTER Maine. He also said RCV will hit Democrats.

"As far as Democrats go, that’s why he’s on my Christmas card list. I want him to pull the Democrats away from Chellie because that will make up the eight percent we need to beat her this time."

Pingree admits anything can happen in an election, but said she intends to leave nothing to chance with this campaign. Including more use of TV ads.

