MAINE, USA — The off-year election is Tuesday, November 5 and on the ballot are only two statewide issues, a proposed bond package and a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring people who are unable to sign their names can still support referendum petition drives.
Voter turnout is projected to be light on Tuesday except in communities where there are high-profile local races, said Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.
QUESTION 1: Voters are being asked to weigh in on $105 million in proposed borrowing for roads and bridges, and other projects. The bond proposal would be matched by $137 million in federal and other funds.
QUESTION 2: The constitutional amendment, meanwhile, aims to help those whose physical disabilities prevent them from signing a citizens' initiative or people's veto petition. Disabled state residents are already allowed to use alternative signatures to register to vote, to change political parties and to submit absentee ballots, among other things.
RELATED: What's on your ballot? What you need to know about Maine's 2019 election
LINK: Find your polling place
There are several mayoral races in the state. The ones that we are watching closely are
AUBURN
- Jason Levesque, Incumbent Mayor
- Michael Quill
- Timothy Lattimore
- Brett Tracy
BIDDEFORD
- Alan Casavant, incumbent Mayor
- Jason Litalien
LEWISTON
- Mark Cayer
- Tim Lajoie
- Charles Soule
RELATED: Three candidates are running for mayor in Lewiston
PORTLAND
- Travis Curran, waiter, East End resident
- Kate Snyder, nonprofit executive
- Ethan Strimling, incumbent Mayor
- Spencer Thibodeau, City Councilor for District 2
This is only the third mayoral election in Portland after voters approved a citywide referendum changing the city charter to recreate an elected mayor position in 2010.
SACO
- Marston Lovell, incumbent Mayor
- William Doyle
WESTBROOK
- Michael Foley
- Michael Sanphy, incumbent Mayor
- Michael Shaughnessy
- Philip Spiller