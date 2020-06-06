MAINE, USA — On July 14th, Mainers will choose candidates to run for some very important office—The U.S. Senate and The House of Representatives.

On Monday (June 8th), NEWS CENTER Maine will host a Voice of the Voter forum with the Democratic candidates for Senate, vying for the change to challenge Incumbent Sen. Susan Collins in the fall.

Then on Wednesday (June 10th), we’ll talk with Republican candidates for Congress in Maine’s second district, looking to take on Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in November.

If you have a question you’d like to ask…just text us at (207) 828-6622. Simply test us your question and we'll try t get an answer.

NCM

NCM

RELATED: Senator Collins announces United Airlines to continue providing essential air service to Presque Isle

RELATED: Sen. Collins talks coronavirus issues during visit to Hampden USPS facility

RELATED: Collins, Pingree urge Maine farmers to apply for USDA coronavirus relief program, but say more help is needed