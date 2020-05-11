More than 1,500 absentee ballots missed on election night in Bangor

The City of Bangor discovered Wednesday that one of the Data sticks for absentee ballots had not been entered in the machine on election night.

BANGOR, Maine — The City of Bangor discovered Wednesday that 1,528 absentee ballots were not included in the totals on election night.

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin says when they did their normal duty of verifying the totals from Election Day, they noticed the total number of state ballots was lower than the city's ballot totals for the local election.

They discovered that one of the Data sticks for absentee ballots had not been entered in the machine on election night.

After conferring with the Secretary of State's office and the Attorney General's office, Goodwin says she was told to notify the republican and democrat parties that they were running the additional votes Thursday morning and they were welcome to observe the process if they wanted.

"So, this morning at 9:00, we took one of our machines up to the council changers, put the stick in, and ran the report," Goodwin said. "I had election clerks there along with the warden and one other person to read the tape and do the tallies. They tallied all the votes from that and then we added it to the total."

None of the election results were impacted by the additional ballots.

Goodwin says there are checks and balances all through the election process and this election day was a long day and errors can happen but we caught it and reported it.