AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — With just 12 more days until the election, Republican Shawn Moody is rolling out his plan for jobs and Maine's economy. Democrat Janet Mills introduced her plan in early September, while independent Alan Caron brought out his plan two weeks ago.

Moody was joined by other business leaders Thursday at a manufacturing business called Future Guard in Auburn.

Moody's plan covers a range of issues he and the other candidates have been talking about during the campaign, such as expanding broadband and expanding vocational training in the high schools to help get more young people trained for jobs in the skilled trades.

And, as he and the other candidates have been saying for months, Moody said the biggest issue is growing Maine's workforce. He said the plan calls immediate help to come by attracting former Mainers, and tourists, to move here.

Shawn Moody outlines his plan to build the economy. Program to get tourists to move to Maine. Another to get former Mainers to come home. More career tech in high schools, streamline regulation. pic.twitter.com/GpIhdtGjPK — Don Carrigan (@DCarrigannews) October 25, 2018

"[Create] a strategic marketing plan to go out and recruit former Mainers that left here eight years ago in search of opportunity that the opportunities are here now," Moody said. "Think of the benefits of bringing former Mainers back home. They have assets, they have talent, have their families and will revitalize our rural communities."

Moody said his business experience will help the plan succeed.

Democrat Janet Mills' campaign criticized Moody's plan as "more of the same," and said her plan has new and better ideas to grow the economy.

