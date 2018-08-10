WATCH LIVE
Maine's 2018 midterm elections | What you need to know, all in one place
Photo: Portland Press Herald
Author: Liam Nee, Jeffrey Schools
Published: 10:30 PM EDT October 7, 2018
Updated: 11:08 AM EDT October 28, 2018
VOICE-OF-THE-VOTER 8 Articles
CHAPTER 1
EXPLAINING RANKED-CHOICE VOTING
CHAPTER 2
GOVERNOR OF MAINE
CHAPTER 3
U.S. HOUSE, DISTRICT 1
CHAPTER 4
U.S HOUSE, DISTRICT 2
CHAPTER 5
STATE BALLOT MEASURES
CHAPTER 6
STATE SENATE
CHAPTER 7
STATE HOUSE
CHAPTER 8
Pat and Don break down Maine elections

— (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Election Day is less than a month away, and Maine, a state continually recognized for its high voter turnout — No. 3 of all states in 2016 with nearly 70 percent of eligible voters casting ballots — has four major races to decide Nov. 6: Federally, a US Senate seat and two US House seats, featuring incumbents Sen. Angus King (I) and Reps. Chellie Pingree (D) and Bruce Poliquin (R); and statewide, an open gubernatorial seat to replace term-limited Gov. Paul LePage.

VOICE-OF-THE-VOTER
  • EXPLAINING RANKED-CHOICE VOTING Chapter 1
  • GOVERNOR OF MAINE Chapter 2
  • U.S. HOUSE, DISTRICT 1 Chapter 3
  • U.S HOUSE, DISTRICT 2 Chapter 4
  • STATE BALLOT MEASURES Chapter 5
  • STATE SENATE Chapter 6
  • STATE HOUSE Chapter 7
  • Pat and Don break down Maine elections Chapter 8
Chapter 1

EXPLAINING RANKED-CHOICE VOTING

Here's a summary of what you will see on Maine's ballot, depending, of course, on where you live:

Chapter 2

GOVERNOR OF MAINE

☐ Janet Mills (Democratic) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

☐ Shawn Moody (Republican) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

☐ Terry Hayes (Independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

☐ Alan Caron (Independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

MAINE GOVERNOR CANDIDATE FORUM

Chapter 3

U.S. HOUSE, DISTRICT 1

☐ Rep. Chellie Pingree (Democrat) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

☐ Mark Holbrook (Republican) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

☐ Marty Grohman (Independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

MAINE 1st DISTRICT CANDIDATE FORUM

Chapter 4

U.S HOUSE, DISTRICT 2

☐ Rep. Bruce Poliquin (Republican) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

☐ Jared Golden (Democrat) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

☐ Tiffany Bond (Independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

☐ Will Hoar (Independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE

MAINE 2nd DISTRICT CANDIDATE FORUM

Chapter 5

STATE BALLOT MEASURES

Question 1: Create Universal Home Care Program (Full Legislation)

Question 2: Bond Issue, Public Law 425 (Full Legislation)

  • Do you favor a $30,000,000 bond issue to improve water quality, support the planning and construction of wastewater treatment facilities and assist homeowners whose homes are served by substandard or malfunctioning wastewater treatment systems?

Question 3: Bond Issue, Public Law 467 (Full Legislation)

  • Do you favor a $106,000,000 bond issue, including $101,000,000 for construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of highways and bridges and for facilities and equipment related to ports, piers, harbors, marine transportation, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, transit and bicycle and pedestrian trails, to be used to match an estimated $137,000,000 in federal and other funds, and $5,000,000 for the upgrade of municipal culverts at stream crossings?

Question 4: Bond Issue, Public Law 465, Part A (Full Legislation)

  • Do you favor a $49,000,000 bond issue to be matched by at least $49,000,000 in private and public funds to modernize and improve the facilities and infrastructure of Maine's public universities in order to expand workforce development capacity and to attract and retain students to strengthen Maine's economy and future workforce?

Question 5: Public Law 465, Part B (Full Legislation)

  • Do you favor a $15,000,000 bond issue to improve educational programs by upgrading facilities at all 7 of Maine's community colleges in order to provide Maine people with access to high-skill, low-cost technical and career education?
Chapter 6

STATE SENATE

Partisan composition ahead of Nov. 6: Republicans 18, Democrats 17

Seats up for election: 35 out of 35

Map of Senate Districts

Find you House race here via Ballotpedia.

Chapter 7

STATE HOUSE

Partisan composition ahead of Nov. 6: Democrats 73, Republicans 70, Independents 7, Vacency 1

Seats up for election: 151 out of 151

Map of House Districts

Find you House race here via Ballotpedia.

Chapter 8

Pat and Don break down Maine elections

