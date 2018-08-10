Maine's 2018 midterm elections | A voter's guide for Election Day

— APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR FULL MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE
— (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Election Day is less than a week away, and Maine, a state continually recognized for its high voter turnout — No. 3 of all states in 2016 with nearly 70 percent of eligible voters casting ballots — has four major races to decide on Nov. 6: Federally, a US Senate seat and two US House seats, featuring incumbents Sen. Angus King (I) and Reps. Chellie Pingree (D) and Bruce Poliquin (R); and statewide, an open gubernatorial seat to replace term-limited Gov. Paul LePage.
Here's a summary of what you will see on Maine's ballot, depending, of course, on where you live:
☐ Janet Mills (Democratic) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ Shawn Moody (Republican) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ **Alan Caron (independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ Terry Hayes (independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
**candidate has publicly withdrawn from race
WATCH: MAINE GOVERNOR CANDIDATE FORUM
☐ *Sen. Angus King (independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ Eric Brakey (Republican) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ Zak Ringelstein (Democrat) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
*incumbent
WATCH: MAINE US SENATE CANDIDATE FORUM
☐ *Rep. Chellie Pingree (Democrat) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ Mark Holbrook (Republican) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ Marty Grohman (independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
*incumbent
WATCH: MAINE 1st DISTRICT CANDIDATE FORUM
☐ *Rep. Bruce Poliquin (Republican) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ Jared Golden (Democrat) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ Tiffany Bond (independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
☐ Will Hoar (independent) - CANDIDATE PROFILE
*incumbent
WATCH: MAINE 2nd DISTRICT CANDIDATE FORUM
☐ Question 1: Create Universal Home Care Program (Full Legislation)
☐ Question 2: Bond Issue, Public Law 425 (Full Legislation)
☐ Question 3: Bond Issue, Public Law 467 (Full Legislation)
☐ Question 4: Bond Issue, Public Law 465, Part A (Full Legislation)
☐ Question 5: Public Law 465, Part B (Full Legislation)
Partisan composition ahead of Nov. 6: Republicans 18, Democrats 17
Seats up for election: 35 out of 35
Find your House race via Ballotpedia.
Partisan composition ahead of Nov. 6: Democrats 73, Republicans 70, Independents 7, Vacency 1
Seats up for election: 151 out of 151
Find your House race via Ballotpedia.