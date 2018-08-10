Maine's 2018 midterm elections | A voter's guide for Election Day

— APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR FULL MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE

— (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Election Day is less than a week away, and Maine, a state continually recognized for its high voter turnout — No. 3 of all states in 2016 with nearly 70 percent of eligible voters casting ballots — has four major races to decide on Nov. 6: Federally, a US Senate seat and two US House seats, featuring incumbents Sen. Angus King (I) and Reps. Chellie Pingree (D) and Bruce Poliquin (R); and statewide, an open gubernatorial seat to replace term-limited Gov. Paul LePage.

