Maine's Question 1 would create a Universal Home Care Program which would provide home-based assistance to people with disabilities and senior citizens regardless of income, but those who oppose it say the ballot question is not as simple as it sounds.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Samantha York and Don Carrigan sat down with both proponents and opponents of the referendum question to break down what Mainer's will be voting on.

Here is the actual verbiage of the referendum:

"Do you want to create the Universal Home Care Program to provide home-based assistance to people with disabilities and senior citizens, regardless of income, funded by a new 3.8% tax on individuals and families with Maine wage and adjusted gross income above the amount subject to Social Security taxes, which is $128,400 in 2018?"

Those behind the question say it's a way for all families to have access to in-home care for their loved ones up until their final moments.

"What we know right now with the current system is that it's not working for most families," Kevin Simowitz with 'Yes on One' said. "The people who can most afford to pay, are paying a little bit more in so that everybody can afford care, it's more fair way to make sure that all families are able to access that home care."

However those against the proposed legislation say this would hurt both Maine families and businesses. They say the question is extremely convoluted and not painting the true picture for Mainers.

"It's individuals and families, you don't have to take our word for it," Newell Auger with 'No on One' said. "Take democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap who adjusted the question to make it clear to everyone when they're voting that it's going to be families that are going to be hit with this tax and that is not a way to build a plan at all."

