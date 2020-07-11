Maine politicians react to President-elect Joe Biden's win

MAINE, USA — Democrat Joe Biden has won the key state of Pennsylvania , according to NBC and the Associated Press, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

"Their margin was decisive in our great state of Maine, too, as Mainers made clear their desire for empathy, dignity, and urgent solutions. I know that President-elect Biden cares deeply about the priorities that matter most to Americans. I look forward to working with his administration on a host of pressing issues, including bringing direct relief to our communities, jump-starting our economy, centering science in the fight against COVID-19, and the climate crisis, improving our health care system, and making our food system more sustainable. America has turned the page on the last four years. It's time for new leadership to face our greatest challenges, and it's on us to deliver. I cannot wait to get started."