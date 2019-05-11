MAINE, Maine — The off-year election is Tuesday, November 5 and on the ballot are only two statewide issues, a proposed bond package and a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring people who are unable to sign their names can still support referendum petition drives.

Voter turnout is projected to be light on Tuesday except in communities where there are high-profile local races, said Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.

QUESTION 1: Voters are being asked to weigh in on $105 million in proposed borrowing for roads and bridges, and other projects. The bond proposal would be matched by $137 million in federal and other funds.

QUESTION 2: The constitutional amendment, meanwhile, aims to help those whose physical disabilities prevent them from signing a citizens' initiative or people's veto petition. Disabled state residents are already allowed to use alternative signatures to register to vote, to change political parties and to submit absentee ballots, among other things.

There are several mayoral races in the state. The ones that we are watching closely are

AUBURN

Jason Levesque, Incumbent Mayor

Michael Quill

Timothy Lattimore

Brett Tracy

BIDDEFORD

Alan Casavant, incumbent Mayor

Jason Litalien

LEWISTON

Mark Cayer

Tim Lajoie

Charles Soule

PORTLAND

Travis Curran, waiter, East End resident

Kate Snyder, nonprofit executive

Ethan Strimling, incumbent Mayor

Spencer Thibodeau, City Councilor for District 2

This is only the third mayoral election in Portland after voters approved a citywide referendum changing the city charter to recreate an elected mayor position in 2010.

SACO

Marston Lovell, incumbent Mayor

William Doyle

WESTBROOK