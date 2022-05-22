Liz Caruso, candidate for Maine CD2, sits down for Voice of the Voter interview

There are two candidates in the primary race: former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and longtime small business owner Liz Caruso of Caratunk.

MAINE, USA — On June 14, Republican voters in Maine's second congressional district will choose who the challenger will be to face off this fall against incumbent Democrat Rep. Jared Golden for the U.S. House seat.

There are two candidates in the primary race: former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and longtime small business owner Liz Caruso of Caratunk.

As is done in every election cycle, NEWS CENTER Maine invites all eligible candidates to participate in a Voice of the Voter forum. Caruso agreed, but Poliquin declined the invitation. As of Friday, May 20, Poliquin has yet to face off against Caruso during this campaign cycle.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Pat Callahan sat down with Caruso to discuss talking points ahead of the upcoming primary next month.

Caruso has served as on Caratunk's select board for more than 15 years. She was the first candidate to file for the Republican nomination for Maine's second congressional district on March 8.

"This election is about the restoration of our constitutional Republic, where citizens are actually represented by elected officials who honor them and who operate in integrity and truth, not corrupted aspirations for political careers," Liz Caruso said.

Pat Callaghan:

Well, let me begin with the simplest question, I think. Why do you think you'd be a better choice than Bruce Poliquin to be able to defeat the Democratic incumbent, Jared Golden?

Liz Caruso:

Sure. Well, I am rural Maine, so I'm a small business owner from the Maine tourism industry. I've been a registered Maine guide for the last 30 years. I'm a wife of 20 years. And I'm a homeschool mom of two great teenage boys. And for the last 16 years, I have been the first selectman of the town of Caratunk. So I really understand rural Maine, local government, the issues that Mainers face. And I've been standing with grass-roots Mainers for years. And they really want someone who they can identify with. Sending someone who's part of the establishment down to D.C. is not going to bring real change. Mainers are looking for a real voice that will speak up for them and is not afraid.

Pat Callaghan:

One of the issues Congress has been dealing with right now, and will continue to do so, is the woman's right to choose an abortion. Many are saying leave that to the states. But some have said if Republicans control Congress, they might pass a nationwide ban. Is that something you would support?

Liz Caruso:

Well, I think that's speculative. I mean, if Roe vs. Wade were overturned in the Supreme Court, then it would go down back to the states. And that's really where it should be determined. And personally, I am 100 percent pro-life. I absolutely value every life. I value life from the womb to the very last breath, and I believe that, you know, we need to be a voice for the voiceless and to defend the defenseless and make sure that every innocent life has the opportunity to be all that they can be.

Pat Callaghan:

You first got on a lot of people's radar with your opposition to the Central Maine Power Transmission Corridor. In Washington, what kind of energy policies would you pursue? Is offshore wind part of that?



Liz Caruso:

Sure. Well, I believe in diversification of energy. I believe in the opening up of U.S. oil and gas. I believe that we shouldn't be purchasing oil from foreign countries and countries that have holidays where they shout "Death to America." I believe that we are very good stewards of our natural resources. I believe in, you know, wind, solar as well as fossil fuels and natural gas and nuclear. Do I believe that we should be threatening Maine's fishing and lobster industries? No, I don't.

Pat Callaghan:

What else? Is there another way you can help protect that industry? Because they've been under threat with regulations from of, for example, protecting right whales and the delegation and the governor have been pretty vocal about trying to push that back. How could you help with that effort?

Liz Caruso:

Well, we have to stop the federal government overreach and overregulation. I was just. I was just over in Deer Isle last week and spoke with the lobster industry. They are very good stewards of the waters, and they work hard and we need to protect Maine's industry. I mean, lobster, you know, lighthouses, these are icons of Maine, and this is real livelihoods.

The government shouldn't be interfering with the very lifeblood of our Maine communities, of our generations, of families. This isn't a game, these are people's lives, and we need to have a delegate that's down in D.C. that will recognize that, that will be one of a core Maine group and be a voice for them down in D.C., where obviously they're out of touch with what real life is for real Mainers.

Pat Callaghan:

And talking about promoting job growth and economic development for Maine as a whole, what can Congress do? What are there a couple of ideas you have that we could change this, and Maine would be better off for it?

Liz Caruso:

Well, like I said. I mean, stop the government overreach. Let businesses do what they do. I mean, the very foundation of the United States is that we have American ingenuity, hard work, great natural resources. Let business owners do what they do. Make it so that it is easier for them to employ more people. We need to stop. We need to stop paying able-bodied Americans to stay home. Let's put people back to work. And I really think…

Pat Callaghan:

Do you believe that's happening. That people are being paid to stay home?

Liz Caruso:

I do. There's a lot of incentive for people to be to be paid to stay home. You know, I've been traveling the state, and I speak to a lot of business owners. They have job fairs where people aren't attending. We all know of places where businesses are closing early because they don't have enough workers. We need to restore the Maine work ethic. We need to make sure that our children, when they graduate from school, are equipped to be successful and have prosperous careers, and that starts with training them, you know, in the trades, in technical and vocational programs. They're our future. So I think we need to put a lot more emphasis on that.

Pat Callaghan:

Do you support the current U.S. policy on providing humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine at the level we've been doing?

Liz Caruso:

Yeah, you know, it is absolutely tragic what's happened with Ukraine, and my heart goes out to those people, to the innocent people that are struggling. And I, you know, believe in that. However, we can't be funding another nation. We can't be funding, you know, another nation's government when our own our own situation here in the United States is tragic. We have our own problems in this country that need to be addressed. We have [infant] formula that is not on the shelves. We have food. You know, we have critical infrastructure that is not being secured by our government: fertilizer, food, petroleum. We have an open border. You know, I didn't see our Congress sending emergency money to our southern border, where we have a national security threat. [...] America can be strong for the world only if we are first strong domestically, and that has to be our first priority.

Pat Callaghan:

But do you think Russia presents a threat to Democracy if it succeeds in Ukraine and perhaps has other ambitions beyond that?

Liz Caruso:

I do not believe that, right now, our national security threat is the border of Russia. I believe that our national security threat is our own southern border, where there is an invasion of criminals, traffickers, drug cartel coming through our border, and our proper immigration protocol is not being honored. Our patrollers are not being supported. We need to stop stop the influx of, you know, over 2 million illegal immigrants from coming through our country unvetted and then making every single state a border state, and we see it right here in Maine. Portland is suffering because our taxpayers can't afford this influx in new people, and my heart goes out to people. You know, everyone wants to have a home and be safe. But there is a proper procedure, and we need law and order in our state, in our country, and we need to follow the laws.

Pat Callaghan:

It's not just immigration, of course, that's making finding housing affordable housing difficult for not just Portland and southern Maine but all of Maine. What do you think Congress could do to help alleviate that problem?

Liz Caruso:

Well, that's a good question. It's a complicated question. So, you know, I think that a lot of the the issues here, more domestically and state, should be taken care of by the state.

Pat Callaghan:

Veterans' issues are always a major thing, and in the second district in particular, with so many veterans that are there. What's your priority when it comes to improving the services they get?

Liz Caruso:

Well, it breaks my heart that there are so many homeless veterans. We need to take care of them, and we need to improve the services that they are receiving. So I do I speak with them and, you know, there are there are some great programs that are out there, and veterans are helping veterans. But really, you know, we need to have some task forces in place and to really find out what's working and what's not working and make it so that we are honoring and taking care of our veterans.

Pat Callaghan:

You've said, I think it's mentioned on your website, that you want to support local law enforcement but with accountability. What does that mean?

Liz Caruso:

Sure. Well, you know, every profession has rogue players. But we need to restore law and order. I'm a firm believer that we need to restore honor to our law enforcement. We need to make sure that they are properly staffed. We need to protect them. There is no reason why anyone should be assaulting a police officer. We need to call crime, crime. We need to stop the rioting in the streets and stop destruction to personal property and just say it's OK. So that comes by by restoring by restoring honor and making sure that they are properly funded to do the jobs that they need to do. We need them.

Pat Callaghan:

The mass shooting in Buffalo this past weekend has been labeled domestic terrorism by the president. Sen. Susan Collins, who serves on the intelligence committee, says it seems to fit that definition as well. Do you believe that the Congress and the government in general needs to be doing more to root out those who would radicalize and recruit Americans, as may well have happened in this case with white supremacist groups? Is there a way we can we can do more to address that?

Liz Caruso:

From what I have read, this was a mental illness problem. So I think something has to be done with helping our law enforcement or helping school officials who saw the signs of this individual. We need to help with the mental illness issue. So I don't believe that we have a problem with white supremacists just because someone is white.

Pat Callaghan:

Do you believe there's voter fraud in this country? And was President [Joe] Biden legitimately elected?

Liz Caruso:

Yes. So along with 60 percent of the American pop-- over 60 percent of the American population, they believe that there was a voter fraud to some extent, and I believe that that is not acceptable if we want to have secure elections, if we want to have voter confidence, and, you know, being able to have one vote, one vote per person is critical. If we're going to have Americans be confident in their government, they have to know that their vote-- that the election is true

Pat Callaghan:

And do you believe the presidential election was legitimate?

Liz Caruso:

I believe that, you know, the Electoral College, you know, certified it. But I believe there is-- that we need to get to the bottom and make sure, without a shadow of a doubt, that the person in office was truly elected.

Pat Callaghan:

Well, let's wrap up if this were a normal voice of the voter forum with a candidate, your challenger, face-to-face with you, we give everybody a chance to make one-minute closing statement, their final pitch. But given these unusual circumstances, let me ask you, what's the primary focus of the campaign as you travel around Maine Second District?

Liz Caruso:

Sure. So there are basically five areas that really resonate with the main voter. And those five areas are that they want to have someone who's going to fight to uphold their constitution and to stop the assaults on their First and Second Amendment rights. Secondly, they want someone who will stand for medical and educational freedom. And I have had boots on the ground for years fighting for those two things, and I believe in parental rights for our students in our schools. Thirdly, I'm an America first candidate, so we need to have secure elections, secure borders, secure infrastructure, energy independence and a currency and a reduced, obviously, inflation, and I am 100 percent pro-life, but pro-women, girls sports, girls bathrooms and the protection of Title IX rights. And lastly, I support our law enforcement and our military. We have to restore honor. When I go to Congress I will absolutely fight for those things. My opponent won't sit here and fight and talk to me, but I, when I go down there, will be a voice that is bold and that is strong for the Maine people.

Pat Callaghan:

Liz Caruso, thank you. Appreciate your time.

Liz Caruso:

Thank you.