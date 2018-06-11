Voting later? Here's a voter's guide to Maine's 2018 midterm election

Noon — Here's a gallery showing political candidates and Maine voters heading to the polls:

Candidates and Mainers head to polls

11:39 AM — Gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody (R) urges voters to "put a successful job creator in the Blaine House"

Gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody urged voters early Tuesday to "put a successful job creator in the Blaine House."

11:00 AM — Incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R) is hoping to hold onto his 2nd District Congressional seat this election and told NEWS CENTER Maine the only thing he would have done differently is, "I would have voted for myself twice, but I can't!"

10:46 AM — Jared Golden (D), running against incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R) in Maine's 2nd Congressional District along with Tiffany Bond (I) and Will Hoar (I), takes to Facebook to urge people to get out and vote from a polling place in Farmington where he went to school at UMF.

10:31 AM — Incumbent Sen. Angus King (I) casts his vote in Brunswick

Incumbent Senator Angus King (I) votes early Tuesday.

9:13 AM — Long lines form at the Topsham Fairgrounds where voters wait in the rain to fulfill their civic duty

This line at the Topsham Fairgrounds isn't for the Ferris Wheel. It's for the voting booth.#NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/ARUJpNeC2p — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) November 6, 2018

8:18 AM — Gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills (D) casts her ballot near her home in Farmington

Gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills (D) cast her ballot early in Tuesday near her home in Farmington, ME.

8:14 AM — Gov. Paul LePage casts his ballot in Augusta for the last time while serving in the Blaine House and possibly the last time in Maine based on his retirement plans to move to Florida and pursue a college teaching job there

Governor LePage is encouraging all Mainers to get out and vote this election day.

Paul R. LePage

7:34 AM — U.S. Senate candidate Zak Ringlestein (D), who is running against Sen. King (I) and Eric Brakey (R), gets out early to vote

Leah and I starting the 7am shift in a 12-hour day of shaking hands!



Let’s take back this country we love by ranking #Zak1Angus2. pic.twitter.com/U4rdtQyXU9 — Zak Ringelstein (@RingelsteinME) November 6, 2018

