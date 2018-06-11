Voting later? Here's a voter's guide to Maine's 2018 midterm election
Noon — Here's a gallery showing political candidates and Maine voters heading to the polls:
11:39 AM — Gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody (R) urges voters to "put a successful job creator in the Blaine House"
11:00 AM — Incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R) is hoping to hold onto his 2nd District Congressional seat this election and told NEWS CENTER Maine the only thing he would have done differently is, "I would have voted for myself twice, but I can't!"
10:46 AM — Jared Golden (D), running against incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R) in Maine's 2nd Congressional District along with Tiffany Bond (I) and Will Hoar (I), takes to Facebook to urge people to get out and vote from a polling place in Farmington where he went to school at UMF.
10:31 AM — Incumbent Sen. Angus King (I) casts his vote in Brunswick
9:13 AM — Long lines form at the Topsham Fairgrounds where voters wait in the rain to fulfill their civic duty
8:18 AM — Gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills (D) casts her ballot near her home in Farmington
8:14 AM — Gov. Paul LePage casts his ballot in Augusta for the last time while serving in the Blaine House and possibly the last time in Maine based on his retirement plans to move to Florida and pursue a college teaching job there
7:34 AM — U.S. Senate candidate Zak Ringlestein (D), who is running against Sen. King (I) and Eric Brakey (R), gets out early to vote