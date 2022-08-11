Here's what you should know before voting on Election Day in Maine.

Polls close statewide in Maine at 8 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — This Election Day, Mainers are voting for governor, congressional representatives, and a new Legislature.

Depending on where you live, polls open between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. All polls close at 8 p.m.

Absentee Ballots

If you still have your absentee ballot and haven’t mailed it in yet, your best bet for getting it in before polls close is to drop it off in person to your city clerk or poll site.

Finding where to vote

You can find your local polling place here.

Register to vote

In Maine, you can register to vote at your polling place on Election Day. You must provide proof of residence and show ID.

Counting votes

Votes will begin to be counted at 8 p.m. or when the last voters in line by 8 p.m. have cast their ballots. Ballots will either be counted by hand or by tabulation. Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin said it takes the city between one and two hours to count the votes.

Election results

You can keep an eye on election results on our election results page.



