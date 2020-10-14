In-person absentee voting underway in Bangor

The Cross Insurance Center is now the temporary home for the Bangor City Clerks office.

BANGOR, Maine — In-person absentee voting began this week in the City of Bangor and it will not be at city hall.

The Cross Insurance Center is now the temporary home for the Bangor City Clerks office.

City Clerk, Lisa Goodwin says people can also register to vote, pick up absentee ballots, or any other regular business they have with the Clerk’s office there.

In-person absentee voting will run until October 30.

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin said, "We usually do the four days the week before the election we are open here at Cross Center but for this election due to the COVID-19 as well as the large turnout we expect, we moved over here and it’s working out fabulous."

Goodwin encourages anyone who needs to update their voter registration information should do so before election day to avoid lines.

#heybangor The City Clerk’s office will be moving to the Cross Insurance Center Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 13. This includes regular services such as business licenses, marriage licenses, birth certificates and voter registration. (1/2) — City of Bangor, Maine (@CityofBangorME) October 9, 2020