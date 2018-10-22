(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Zak Ringelstein (D) is a Maine teacher and a father of two. Ringelstein launched his first U.S. Senate campaign in October 2017, it is also his first political campaign - ever. He said in an interview ahead of the U.S. Senate Debate on News Center Maine that he was compelled to throw his hat into the ring because he believes "Our system is rigged and that it's going to have disastrous consequences for our country and for this planet."

"I think we need working class people at the table in Washington," said Ringelstein. "I was a public-school teacher who was invited to the White House and when I was talking about early education policy with the Secretary of Education, with the staff and others that were invited, I was the only person in that room who ever worked in a public school and we need to switch the narrative."

►RELATED: Eric Brakey on run for U.S. Senate

Ringelstein is referred to electing career politicians, billionaires and corporate lawyers, who he says are next in-line. He wants working class citizens to be represented, something he is promoting during his campaign.

“We are trying to do this in the right way, without any corporate PAC lobbyists or fossil fuel money, because we believe politicians who are bought are the route of the problem," said Ringelstein. "Fundamentally, the system is rigged for the ultra-wealthy. Somebody’s got to step-up and take our country back in this crisis moment and we are trying to do that. We are trying to do it with humility, and in a way that seizes our country from the folks who are trying to bring it down.”

There are 20 issues listed on the Ringelstein for Maine website, he says Medicare is his top priority. "I want to pass Medicare for all. That’s number one. We need a single payer system that takes care of every single person in society. Healthcare is a human right, nothing less."

The U.S. Senate race will be decided by ranked-choice voting, passed in a referendum in June. Ringelstein says it is an 'unbelievable opportunity' for Mainers.

"You can vote your hopes in this election and because of that I am asking people to rank me number one and rank Angus number two," said Ringelstein. "That way there is no fear of splitting the vote. This is the first election in U.S. history where we can actually vote a real progressive to the U.S. Senate.”

Maine's U.S. Senate debate between Senator Angus King (I), Eric Brakey (R) and Zak Ringelstein (D) will air live on News Center Maine on Monday Oct. 29th at 7:00 p.m.

© NEWS CENTER Maine