AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Governor Paul LePage cast his ballot in the 2018 midterm elections early Tuesday morning at an Augusta polling place and took to social media to encourage all Mainers to do the same.

Just cast my ballot for the last time as Maine's governor. I encourage all Mainers to go to the polls today and exercise their right to vote. Democracy only works if you participate. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/vLvVrVOkvM — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) November 6, 2018

Gov. LePage said Monday, Oct. 5, that he may take a teaching job in Florida after his term ends in January and that he is talking with "a couple" of universities in Florida. LePage has said he is done with politics and last December, he said he'd like to teach economics and politics at a university.

A snowbird life may be in his future. The Governor and his wife, Ann, own a home in Florida, and he said they would return to Maine from April to September. LePage has praised Florida's lack of income tax.

LePage also has said he'd consider returning to the private sector. LePage has worked for lumber and paper companies and a discount store chain.

