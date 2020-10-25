Governor Janet Mills, Sara Gideon criticize President Trump prior to his Maine visit

US Senate Candidate Sara Gideon and Governor Janet Mills held a press conference just before President Donald Trump visit to Levant Sunday afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine — On Sunday afternoon, a few of Maine's most prominent Democrats held a press conference to send a message to Republicans near and far.

Governor Janet Mills, Sara Gideon, and Attorney General Aaron Frey spoke at the Bangor event to talk about President Trump's 'surprise' visit to Maine later Sunday afternoon after his MAGA event in New Hampshire.

US Senatorial Candidate Sara Gideon expressed how Susan Collins has supported and has stood up for Donald Trump and his priorities ahead of Mainers. "Senator Collins has voted with him 94% of the time," says Gideon.

Gideon said with nine days left until election day, it's time for new leadership. Gideon canceled the rest of her events Sunday to attend the last-minute press conference in Bangor.

"Donald Trump is here today, bringing his divisive campaign back to our state. Now the stakes in this election are clear. This president has sought to sow division. And to be clear, he has been enabled by this and emboldened in this by a Senate led by Mitch McConnell and supported by Susan Collins," said Gideon.

"Senator Collins may not want to be seen here today, but make no mistake over the past four years, she has chosen over and over again to stand for and stand up for Donald Trump and his priorities ahead of Mainers," said Gideon.

Senator Susan Collins spokesperson Annie Clark responded.

"Speaker Sara Gideon has said that she wakes up every day and tells herself that the most important job she has is defeating and replacing Susan Collins. Instead of doing her current job as Maine's Speaker of the House and working to help our state, Sara's top priority has long been getting a promotion for herself," said Clark.

GOVERNOR JANET MILLS CRITICIZES PRESIDENT TRUMP

"But Senator Collins’ focus remains solely on doing what’s right for the people of Maine, and how she can use her experience and seniority to get things done - no matter which party controls the Senate or the White House."

Governor Mills says she completely supports Sara Gideon in the Senate race.

However, most of Governor Mills' remarks focused on how Trump decided to make a 'last-gasp' stop in Maine. "He finally discovered the state of Maine and he is trying to discover the second congressional district," said Mills.

Mills expressed President Trump has not 'turned the corner', on the coronavirus pandemic.

"More people than ever before are dying from this virus," said Mills. "(President Trump) has miserably failed to get this pandemic under control and (the nited States) has the worst record of any country when it comes to handling the pandemic," said Mills.

Mills added the different political gaps have widened in the last three and a half years.

We will LIVE stream their remarks on our #NEWSCENTERmaine website and Facebook page. The press conference will start soon. pic.twitter.com/LxiDIob0l8 — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) October 25, 2020

"Donald Trump does not care about you," said Mills. "(President Trump) making promises, committing funds out of his back pocket unauthorized by Congress. Promising money to seniors. Promising money to farmers, promising money to lobstermen, promising money to everybody," said Mills. "It's almost like buying votes. So we knew he was going to come here because when he came here in June, he told untruths as well. He's desperate to come back here knowing that there's this one electoral vote that he might or might not get."

Healthcare and prescription drugs were also a topic both Gideon and Mills.

"We support Joe Biden because he supports health insurance, health care, small businesses, he supports our veterans, your healthcare is on the ballot," said Governor Mills.

All three speakers are pushing people to the polls to vote on November third and support Joe Biden for President.

Attorney General Aaron Frey said he felt privileged to share the microphone with both Sara Gideon and Governor Mills today, he also added he fully supports Sara Gideon.

Frey reminded everyone of his role.

he told the crowd his job is to make sure he focuses on the citizens' interests and makes sure that at a federal level, the policies established help keep, for example, the air clean, and the citizens and streets safe.

"I work to make sure that an administration incapable of doing that is held responsible," said Frey.

Frey says he had to sue United States Postal Service to make sure the mail was going to be delivered in a timely fashion. "And we did win and we held the Trump Administration accountable in that way," said Frey.

"That is your ballot, that is my ballot, those are ballots across the state of Maine," says Frey.

Governor Mills ended the press conference criticizing the Senate Republicans and President Trump for their handling of healthcare issues.

"Mitch McConnell is not of that ilk. He does not support Healthcare. He's made every effort to tear down the Affordable Care Act while he and Donald Trump have made noises about protecting people with pre-existing conditions. They've done nothing zero to protect any of us," said Mills. "And so many people in Maine do have underlying conditions that make us vulnerable to the next epidemic of to the next Health Care crisis.