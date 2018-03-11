PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Just four days to the election, and all the candidates are on the hunt for votes before the campaigns run out of time.

None of them are running any harder than the three candidates for governor. They spent the day Friday doing exactly what they will do every waking moment between now and Election Day: going full throttle all over the state.

Independent Terry Hayes met with students in Wiscasset after greeting morning shift workers at Bath Iron Works. Hayes, who is the clear underdog, is hoping her publicly-funded campaign, pushing a message of bringing the sides together at the statehouse, will attract a significant number of votes.

"The way I see this, they will either vote their fears or their aspirations," Hayes said. “And I’m trying to encourage Mainers to vote for what they want Maine to be, not because they’re afraid.”

The two leading candidates were also on the move Friday. Republican Shawn Moody visited businesses in Saco and Biddeford, talking jobs and the need for more workers. Recent polls have suggested Moody is trailing Democrat Janet Mills, although the Moody campaign and some prominent Republicans dispute those polls.

Moody told NEWS CENTER Maine he thinks voters are supporting him.

“I got the same feeling I had in the primary,” Moody said. “Everywhere we went the grassroots support was amazing … I think people see something in me they can relate to. A blue collar guy, started from scratch just like a lot of Mainers did.”

Democrat Janet Mills spent Friday visiting Hallowell and Brunswick, both considered Democratic strongholds. She said, at this point, it's all about getting voters out. Mills said she doesn't’ follow poll results, but she, too, sounded confident.

“People come up to me and say I’m voting for you, you’ve got my vote, got my vote,” she told reporters in a Brunswick coffee shop. “They want some change, they don’t want the shrieking lines in the sand kind of partisanship that’s been going on in Augusta.”

The Democratic and Republican parties will spend the remaining days on get-out-the-vote efforts. Those will include phone calls and emails to likely voters, and even traditional knocks on doors in some places.

The candidates themselves will be all over the state between now and Tuesday, and the campaigns say they believe the election for governor will be very close.

