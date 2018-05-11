AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Gov. Paul LePage is throwing his clout behind Republican candidates, particularly in the race for who will succeed him in the Blaine House.

Gov. LePage was at the statehouse Monday voicing his support for Eric Brakey, a state senator who is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Angus King, an independent.

LePage was vocal, not only about Sen. King, Brakey's opponent, but about Election Day in general. "If everyone who voted for me in 2014 voted for Eric Brakey [Tuesday] he would win handily," LePage said.

Brakey is hoping to unseat King. LePage says King is an independent on paper only … since he caucuses and votes with Democrats. "Be honest to the Maine people Angus King, you are a Democrat."

LePage also spoke to the media about the race for the Blaine House. "Shawn Moody all the way. All the way."

LePage says Moody — who campaigned Monday in Bangor with first lady Ann LePage — is a great employer, who has done well and has earned the respect of Mainers. "I believe he's a lot more politically correct than I am and he will soften down the office."

And if Mills wins, LePage says, "If people want to go back to 2010, God bless you."

LePage says the state is in its best shape in 60 years.

"Unemployment is the best it's been, per capita income is the highest we've ever seen in the history of the state," LePage said.

Right now, the latest polls show Janet Mills is ahead of Moody by eight points.

"We don't worry about the polls," said Phil Bartlett, chair of the Maine Democratic Party. "Our job is to make sure our voters show up on Tuesday."

Bartlett says people they're talking to are frustrated with the current administration and want change.

"Our focus of the campaign has been the future and what Janet Mills can do for the state of Maine," he said. "There is no question Shawn Moody is running as Paul LePage's successor and wants to continue with those policies."

Whether it's Mills or Moody who replaces LePage as Maine governor, he wishes them well.

"I'll be a resident of Florida if Janet Mills wins and I'll be a resident of Florida if Shawn Moody wins because I'm going to retire and go to Florida," the two-term governor said. "I'm done with politics and it's time for somebody else."

