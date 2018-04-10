ELECTIONS: What you need to know about Maine's District 2 congressional candidates

Republican
After two-terms representing Maine's Second District in Washington, Congressman Bruce Poliquin is confident he can beat a democratic opponent again. Read More
Jared Golden is taking aim at incumbent Bruce Poliquin hoping that he can beat him by refusing to be defined by the Democratic party and championing his experience as a two-term State Representative. Read More
A family law attorney from Portland, Tiffany Bond, is unafraid to tell it like it is, especially on her Twitter account. She his hoping ranked-choice voting will give her a better chance to get money out of politics and break down the partisanship in Washington. Read More
Will Hoar is a Special Education teacher from Southwest Harbor with a story he says will bring empathy to a divided political scene in Washington. His primary focus: combating addiction. Read More