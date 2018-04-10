WATCH LIVE
ELECTIONS: What you need to know about Maine's District 2 congressional candidates
ELECTIONS: What you need to know about Maine's District 2 congressional candidates
Author: Zach Blanchard
Published: 7:38 AM EDT October 4, 2018
Updated: 11:39 AM EDT October 27, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Bruce Poliquin
CHAPTER 2
Jared Golden
CHAPTER 3
Tiffany Bond
CHAPTER 4
Will Hoar
ELECTIONS: What you need to know about Maine's District 2 congressional candidates

  • Bruce Poliquin Chapter 1
  • Jared Golden Chapter 2
  • Tiffany Bond Chapter 3
  • Will Hoar Chapter 4
Chapter 1

Bruce Poliquin

Republican

poliquin

After two-terms representing Maine's Second District in Washington, Congressman Bruce Poliquin is confident he can beat a democratic opponent again. Read More

Chapter 2

Jared Golden

Democrat

golden.jpg

Jared Golden is taking aim at incumbent Bruce Poliquin hoping that he can beat him by refusing to be defined by the Democratic party and championing his experience as a two-term State Representative. Read More

Chapter 3

Tiffany Bond

Independent

tiffanybond

A family law attorney from Portland, Tiffany Bond, is unafraid to tell it like it is, especially on her Twitter account. She his hoping ranked-choice voting will give her a better chance to get money out of politics and break down the partisanship in Washington. Read More

Chapter 4

Will Hoar

Independent

Will Hoar

Will Hoar is a Special Education teacher from Southwest Harbor with a story he says will bring empathy to a divided political scene in Washington. His primary focus: combating addiction. Read More

