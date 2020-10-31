Election Day countdown

There are three days left until the 2020 election and officials say they are doing everything they can to keep voters safe.

MAINE, USA — Editor's note: Election Day is three days away but for anyone who still has their absentee ballot, it must be returned by Election Night. The video above details that rule.

There are three days left until the 2020 general election.

If you plan to head to the polls, officials are strongly encouraging people to wear masks, but are discouraging people to wear masks with political slogans on them.

You can expect to see poll workers wearing personal protective equipment, plexiglass barriers, and single-use pens to mark your ballot, just like the primary in July.

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said he and his staff are doing their best to make sure it's safe for Mainers to vote.

"Everything has been engineered around the simple premise that everybody who wishes to even in this pandemic can vote in this election, participate in their democracy with confidence that their ballot will be counted accurately and without the fear of COVID-19," Dunlap said.

Dunlap said that there were about 200,000 Mainers who submitted an absentee ballot during the last general election in 2016. As of Friday, more than 440,000 people have submitted their ballots.