Election Day | A voter's guide to Maine's 2018 midterm election

— (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Today is Election Day, and Maine, a state continually recognized for its high voter turnout — No. 3 of all states in 2016 with nearly 70 percent of eligible voters casting ballots — has four major races to decide: federally, a U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats, featuring incumbents Sen. Angus King (I) and Reps. Chellie Pingree (D) and Bruce Poliquin (R); and statewide, an open gubernatorial seat to replace term-limited Gov. Paul LePage.

—